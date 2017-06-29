No infected mosquitoes in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dr. William Burgin stopped by the Kiii Studios to inform the public on the current Zika case and remind viewers about mosquito safety.

The Nueces County Health Department has confirmed the first positive case of Zika in the County on Thursday.

Dr. Burgin said, " at the present time there's really no concern locally".

The patient contracted the disease while traveling back and forth from Mexico.

He also said there have been no mosquitoes that have tested positive for the disease in the area.

