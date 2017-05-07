CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Ingleside voters decided that a smoking ban will not be put in place in the city's bars.

Right now smoking is banned in most restaurants but the new ordinance would have banned smoking in bars.

A group called Students against disruptive decisions, or SADD, petitioned to put the ordinance back on the ballot for the May election.

Carlos Vela, president of SADD, said even though they lost by just 10 votes it shows that a majority of people still supported it.

Residents had mixed feelings about the ban. One resident said that with just a few bars in town, they want to be able to have a place to have a smoke and a drink.

They also said they can understand not wanting to smell smoke while you eat but they should be able to their business.

Connie Gifford owns Buckhorn Saloon, she said if you're going to come in a bar you know it goes hand in hand, it's a smoking bar.

She said they're relieved it didn't pass because her bar is the only one without a patio, and patrons would have nowhere to smoke.

Now, they have nothing to worry about.

