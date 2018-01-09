Nominate someone to be 'CC under 40' recipient

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you are under 40-years-old and have made in the Coastal Bend you could be honored this year. The "Corpus Christi under 40" held a launch party Tuesday night to celebrate another year of highlighting the great work young professionals do in the community,

Starting Tuesday until Feb. 20 at midnight people can nominate someone you work with, someone you know that is doing great things civically and professionally.

"Somebody that's been with their company who is doing great things above and beyond the go-givers and the go-getters," said CC under 40 co-chairs.

Think of someone in your family, your coworkers and nominate them. Nominate the unsung heroes in Corpus Christi.

All can nominate be made here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV