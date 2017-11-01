Nominate the Alice Police Department for K9 officer grant

System.Object

ALICE (KIIINEWS) - In Jim Wells county.

The Alice Police Department is asking for your help applying for a grant to help pay for costs for their K9 unit. Officers and community members are nominating for the department to win the "Aftermath K9 Grant".

That grant rewards contributions made by K9 units across the country by raising money for departments to pay for training and safety equipment.

Officers are asking for your vote.

Officials say the department with the most votes could win up to $15,000 dollars.

Cast your vote here.

