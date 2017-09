Courtesy of Corpus Christi Police.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The non-emergency line for MetroCom is currently down.

According to a reverse alert from the city, there are two alternate non-emergency phone numbers available if you need to contact the police.

You can contact them at (361) 882-1911 or (361) 888-4357, for a non-emergency.

