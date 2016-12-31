"Noon Years Eve" at Corpus Christi Science of Museum and History

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosted a kid-friendly New Year's Eve event Saturday called "Noon Years Eve!" The party included hats, confetti, and firework crafts. Prizes were also given out.
