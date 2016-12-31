KIII
Close

"Noon Years Eve" at Corpus Christi Science of Museum and History

KIII 1:26 PM. CST December 31, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosted a kid-friendly New Year's Eve event Saturday called "Noon Years Eve!"  The party included hats, confetti, and firework crafts. Prizes were also given out. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories