NORML-CC responds to decision to expand marijuana enforcement

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded an Obama-era policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country.

NORML-Corpus Christi, the local chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, released the following statement Friday in response:

"We oppose the Justice Department's decision to expand marijuana enforcement in States that have chosen to legalize cannabis. Not only is it an odd departure from the administration's campaign promise to leave the issue to the States, it's a poorly thought out expansion of the war on marijuana. Police experts, prosecutors, and the American public largely agree that criminal laws regarding marijuana are not an effective way to control the plant."

The statement explains that the majorities of Republicans, Democrats and Independents agree that marijuana should be legalized. It goes on to say that Sessions' new push to let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it will not stop their efforts to make the plant legal.

"Forty years of bad public policy on marijuana has not changed our resolve and another 3 years of bad public policy will not stop our fight to legalize and regulate marijuana."

The statement was written by Kyle Hoelscher, President of NORML-Corpus Christi. You can read the entire statement below:

