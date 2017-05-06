NORML march allows protesters to rally against marijuana laws

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 3rd annual NORML march was at McCaughan Park on Saturday.

It was part of a global movement were protestors rally against current marijuana laws.

Texas is currently in the 85th Legislative Session with multiple marijuana reform bills filed and progressing through the process.

In Austin, the event was held on the South Steps of the Capitol Building.

Organizers say it is important that Texans turn out to show the powerful support this issue has.

