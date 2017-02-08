KIII
Close

North Beach development plan

North Beach

Brian Burns, KIII 6:53 PM. CST February 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City is holding an open house Thursday to show off its new re-development plan for North Beach.
 
Our Brian Burns reports the plan is an update of one approved by the city council in 2012.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories