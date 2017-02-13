North Beach Redevelopment Plans Attract Large Crowds

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII) - There were more than 100 people who reportedly attended Thursday's open house at City Hall.

Those who attended got a closer look at what plans for the redevelopment on North Beach will look like and some even offered new ideas.

One of the many highlights in the redevelopment was a proposed kayak course and new infrastructure that would help traffic flow more smoothly once the new harbor bridge opens.

Planners of the new redevelopment say it's important to hear what locals have to say before they move forward.

A 3-D model will be the final version of the plans which will be presented to the public in the near future.

