KIII
Close

Northside history documented for residents

The Harbor Bridge replacement project is moving forward. But after some Northside residents voiced concerns that the construction could take away some of the area's history, TxDOT did something a little different.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:31 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Harbor Bridge replacement project is moving forward. But after some Northside residents voiced concerns that the construction could take away some of the area's history, TxDOT did something a little different. 
 
They teamed up with historians and people who've lived in the area for a long time to document the history of the Hillcrest and Washington Coles area. Our Madeleine Dart has the story. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories