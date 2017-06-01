Northside history documented for residents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Harbor Bridge replacement project is moving forward. But after some Northside residents voiced concerns that the construction could take away some of the area's history, TxDOT did something a little different.
They teamed up with historians and people who've lived in the area for a long time to document the history of the Hillcrest and Washington Coles area. Our Madeleine Dart has the story.
