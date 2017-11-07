Nov. 7 Election Day polling locations in Nueces County

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Registered voters can cast their ballots this election day at any Nueces County vote centers from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Curbside voting will be available at all locations. For more information call 361-888-0303.

Find out where to vote below:

