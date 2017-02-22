Close Nueces County burn ban lifted Burn Ban Lifted Kiii Staff , KIII 7:35 PM. CST February 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - County Commissioners have now lifted the burn ban in the unincorporated areas of Nueces County. This is a direct result of all the recent rains. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Souper Bowl helps Food Bank Feb 22, 2017, 7:41 p.m. Nueces County burn ban lifted Feb 22, 2017, 7:35 p.m. Help identify woman who stole tablet from Snappy Foods Feb 22, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
