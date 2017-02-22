KIII
Close

Nueces County burn ban lifted

Burn Ban Lifted

Kiii Staff , KIII 7:35 PM. CST February 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - County Commissioners have now lifted the burn ban in the unincorporated areas of Nueces County.
 
This is a direct result of all the recent rains.
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories