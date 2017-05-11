Nueces County Commissioner approve a salary raise for Court Reporters

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Commissioners approved a salary raise for Court Reporters on Thursday.

The vote comes after a meeting among district Court Judges on Monday where some of them objected to the fact that they would be losing two roving Court Reporter positions to pay for the salary increase for the remaining Court Reporters.

The judges eventually voted for the proposal and County Commissioners approved it.

The salary for a starting court reporter will now go up about $16,000.

A Court Reporters starting salary is now just over $65,000.

