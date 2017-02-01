Nueces County Commissioners hear from citizen's about the new voting centers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - County Commissioners got a citizen review on the new voting centers used in the November general elections.

That new system allowed residents to vote at any polling location and it didn't have to be in their old assigned polling district.

Complaints about poll worker training, voting machine malfunctions and not enough spanish on instructional literature were voiced by residents at this Wednesday's weekly commissioner's meeting.

Brian Burns has the story.

