KIII
Close

Nueces County DA expected to declare Hannah Overton innocent

The Nueces County District Attorney plans to declare Hannah Overton innocent, something that was not done when her case was overturned by the State appeallate court.

KIII Staff , KIII 7:15 PM. CDT May 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez is preparing to dismiss murder charges against Hannah Overton and have her officially declared innocent, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Overton was charged with capital murder in the fatal poisoning death of her four-year-old foster son Andrew Burd and convicted by a Nueces County jury in 2007. After serving seven years of a life sentence, that conviction was overturned in 2014 on the grounds Overton had insufficient council.

In April of 2015, former District Attorney Mark Skurka dropped the case as a matter of prosecutorial discretion after a careful review of the previous trial.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories