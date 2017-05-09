Nueces County DA expected to declare Hannah Overton innocent

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez is preparing to dismiss murder charges against Hannah Overton and have her officially declared innocent, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Overton was charged with capital murder in the fatal poisoning death of her four-year-old foster son Andrew Burd and convicted by a Nueces County jury in 2007. After serving seven years of a life sentence, that conviction was overturned in 2014 on the grounds Overton had insufficient council.

In April of 2015, former District Attorney Mark Skurka dropped the case as a matter of prosecutorial discretion after a careful review of the previous trial.

© 2017 KIII-TV