Nueces County expected to implement burn ban

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You don't have to be an expert to know this past week has seen countless brush fires, but you may not be aware that Nueces County is not currently under a burn ban.

There was one brush fire Tuesday on Greenwood and Saratoga, another near Memory Gardens Funeral Home Monday, and several on Sunday when wind gusts were estimated to be around 50 mph.

Two more grass fires broke out Wednesday, as well. Fire crews were called out to a stretch of Highway 361 in Odem to tackle a brush fire. It burned for several hours, and even as of news time was very smokey and still had hot spots.

Firefighters said the fire started when a nearby substation sparked and ignited the grass.

So why isn't Nueces County under a burn ban? Kiii News Reporter Heather Gustafson looked into it and came back with the details.

(© 2017 KIII)