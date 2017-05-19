Nueces County grand jury indicts friend in Cantu shooting death

(Photo: Jenkins, Christina)

A Nueces County grand jury indicted Austin Fair, 20, for manslaughter in the shooting death of Josiah Cantu, 18.

Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez tells 3News that prosecutors presented the case as a murder and as manslaughter. The grand jury decided on the manslaughter charge.

Officers originally thought that Cantu accidentally shot himself back on March 1, 2016.

If convicted, Fair could face a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.

