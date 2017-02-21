Nueces County jailer arrested for smuggling in crack cocaine

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Nueces County jailer was arrested Tuesday morning for his part in a drug dealing scheme within the jail.

At press conference Tuesday afternoon, the Nueces County Sheriff's Office revealed that the District Attorney's office got a tip late last week that the jailer, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Rodriguez, was bringing crack cocaine into the jail. An inmate was then selling those drugs within the jail.

The Sheriff's and DA's offices began a joint investigation that culminated in Tuesday's arrest.

Rodriguez, who worked as a jailer for only four months, has been charged with bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

