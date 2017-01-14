KIII
Close

Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show Saturday Activities

There are several events being held today in conjunction with the NCJLS including a parade, a BBQ cook-off, and the queen's contest.

KIII 7:45 AM. CST January 14, 2017

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Put on your cowboy boots and hat and head over to Robstown today for the Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show!
A parade in downtown Robstown kicks off a day full of events.  The parade begins at 10:30 am Saturday morning.
Also happening today is the Alumni BBQ Cook-off which goes until 3 pm in the parking lot near exhibit hall b at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.
Tonight, the queens take the stage for the Queen's Contest over at Tuloso Midway Performing Arts Center which is at 6:30 tonight.
For a full list of events click here, http://www.ncjls.org/
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories