Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show Saturday Activities

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Put on your cowboy boots and hat and head over to Robstown today for the Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show!

A parade in downtown Robstown kicks off a day full of events. The parade begins at 10:30 am Saturday morning.

Also happening today is the Alumni BBQ Cook-off which goes until 3 pm in the parking lot near exhibit hall b at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

Tonight, the queens take the stage for the Queen's Contest over at Tuloso Midway Performing Arts Center which is at 6:30 tonight.

For a full list of events click here, http://www.ncjls.org/

