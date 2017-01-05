Nueces County Junior Livestock Show begins Jan. 13

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - It is almost time for the 82nd annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

The Queens Contest kicks off the week, which begins Jan. 13 with a welding contest in the morning and a Queens rehearsal in the afternoon. Students are already setting up their pens, including the goat category.

The second day starts off with a barbeque cook off, a parade, a carcass steer interview followed by a dog show and then the Queens Contest.

For more information visit www.ncjls.org.

