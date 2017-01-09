KIII
Nueces County Junior Livestock Show holds carcass steer check in

KIII 10:49 PM. CST January 09, 2017

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is set to officially begin this Friday. But some of the stars of the show made an appearance Monday at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown. The carcass steer check in took place. The livestock show runs from Friday January 13th to Saturday January 21st. 


