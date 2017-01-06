KIII
Nueces County Junior Livestock Show Queen Competition

Who will wear the NCJLS Queen's crown for 2017?

Kristin Diaz, KIII 10:59 AM. CST January 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is ready to crown their 2017 Queen! 

Support these ladies during their competition on Saturday January 14th, at 6:30 p.m. 


