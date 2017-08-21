Nueces County looking at new voting machine

NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - The next time you head to the polls to cast your vote, you might do so using a new type of voting machine.

Currently, Nueces County is looking into purchasing updated voting equipment.

It won't be until next week when county commissioners will vote whether to purchase the equipment, but first you will get a chance to test it out.

The machines come at a cost of just under 4 million dollars.

They are said to be smaller, making them convenient for curb side voting.

Another big difference, they will be touch screen. On Tuesday, the public is invited to attend a demonstration of the machines and provide feedback.

The demonstration will be held at the Nueces County Courthouse in room 117 from 8 a.m until 6 p.m.

