Nueces County reports high number of flu cases

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In Nueces County the number of cases has increased to over a hundred according to health officials. They say that compared to last year the number is almost tenfold compared to last year.

The exact cause is still unknown at this time but doctors here in the coastal bend believe that most people are not protected by the current strains of flu going around. They say to be on the lookout if you start to experience symptoms that are similar to the flu.



Dr. William Burgen M.D. says symptoms include aches, pains, chills, and fever. He encourages for people to get their flu vaccination to prevent getting the illness.



kiii