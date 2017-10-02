Nueces County Sheriffs Deputes shave their heads for co-worker with breast cancer

NUECES COUNTY(KIII 3 NEWS) - On Monday, ten Nueces County Sheriff's Deputies shaved their heads in support of correctional officer and breast cancer patient Rachel Carabajal.

One by one deputies stepped up to the chair. A decision they said came easy.

"In our line of duty we preach team work," Sergeant Arnoldo Carpentier said. "We preach support. We preach brotherhood and sister ood and for these many guys to come together on my shift..it shows a lot."

Shortly after Carabajal walked in. She was welcomed with smiles, open arms and shaved heads.

In August, Carabajal was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

"I was doing my normal procedure and found it myself," Carabajal said.

Two days later she broke the news to her co-workers.

"They were behind me 100 percent," Carabajal said. "They said that they were never going to give up you know. Neither was I. They are going to stand by me."

It was hard to hear especially for those who work closest to her.

"It was devastating," Carpentier said. "It was heart breaking. One day to the next this disease is life changing."

September 6 was her first day of chemo and a week ago she started losing her hair. She shaved it shortly after.

That's when her comrades put their words into action.

"It's always been about family," Carabajal said. "In the 8 years that iv'e been there, that's what it's been about and this is way more then I expected."

Deputies said she is an inspiration because, despite her battle, Carabajal shows up to her shifts ready for work.

"God willing she's going to beat this thing and we're here with her and that's all that matters," Sgt. Joe A. Gonzalez said.

