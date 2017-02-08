Nueces County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 27-year-old inmate at the Nueces County Jail died Tuesday after being arrested in for synthetic drug possession.

Tami Ranee Bond had been involved in an accident around noon Monday. It was then that Corpus Christi police discovered the drugs, but before being taken into custody Bond was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

After being cleared, Bond was transported to the City Detention Center. At around 8:30 p.m. she was taken to the Nueces County Jail.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Bond was found unconscious and was taken to a hospital where she died about an hour later. The incident is now under investigation by the criminal investigative division of the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

