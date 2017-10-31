Nueces County Sheriff's Office unveiled latest patrol boat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Nueces County Sheriff's Office unveiled Tuesday their newest patrol boat.

The 20-foot boat was put through the paces at Mile Marker 37 Tuesday to make sure deputies know how to get the most out of their vessel without endangering themselves or anyone else.

"When you have the area that's built up like Padre Island and the business along the intercoastal, there is an increase in thefts and other sorts of property crimes. We believe with this boat we can provide a level of service that has not been previously provided to residents who live out here," Sheriff Jim Kaelin said.

The boast cost the Sheriff's Office about $45,000, and most of the money came from the Sheriff's Drug Asset Forfeiture Fund.

