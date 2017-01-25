Nueces County voter fraud investigation

Kerry Hinton, 43, of Lakewood, Colorado fills out her ballot at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on November 8, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Sheriff Jim Kaelin says his office has found evidence that voter fraud has been going on in Nueces County in what he calls large numbers.

Our Rudy Trevino who first reported on several confirmed cases of fraud following the last election has Wednesday's update.



The investigation, once completed, will be handed over to the Texas Attorney General who is already conducting an investigation in other counties. County Clerk Kara Sands she was in Austin Wednesday meeting with investigators at the Attorney General's office and also with Senator Lois Kolkhorst. Senator Kolkhorst is drafting new legislation that would help prevent voter fraud via mail-in ballots. In the meantime, Sheriff Kaelin says his office will continue to investigate what he says is a flagrant crime against our most basic rights as Americans.

