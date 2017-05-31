Odem I.S.D. building new high school complex

ODEM (KIII NEWS) - In San Patricio County.

The Odem High School and part of Odem Elementary are being demolished to make room for the new high school complex.

Crews will be on the property making way for the I.S.D.'s new projects over the next few weeks.

Administrators say current and past students are being invited for one final walk through the halls next Thursday, June 8th.

A facebook page dedicated to Odem alumni says the district originally planned to build the new campus around the old but those plans cost too much.

