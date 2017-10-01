Officer and wife who lost everything in Harvey, welcome baby

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Officer Brett Boyer and his wife Nicole lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.

Nicole was eight months pregnant while her husband was working around the clock to try and get Port Aransas residents the help they needed in the storm's aftermath.

And this Sunday, the couple got to meet their healthy baby boy, Benjamin Owen Boyer, born at 8.4lbs.

From all of us at KIII a big congratulations to the Boyers and a thank you to Officer Boyer for all his hard work in the Port Aransas community.

