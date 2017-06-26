Officer who tackled unruly woman during flight speaks

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A peace officer is being called a heroine for her actions during a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday from Los Angeles to Houston. The plane ended up making an emergency landing here in Corpus Christi.

The officer jumped into action after a passenger on that flight reportedly tried to open an emergency exit door during mid-flight. Our Bill Churchwell has more on what that officer was telling reporters Monday.

