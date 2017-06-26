KIII
Close

Officer who tackled unruly woman during flight speaks

A peace officer is being called a heroine for her actions during a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday from Los Angeles to Houston.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:06 PM. CDT June 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A peace officer is being called a heroine for her actions during a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday from Los Angeles to Houston. The plane ended up making an emergency landing here in Corpus Christi. 
 
The officer jumped into action after a passenger on that flight reportedly tried to open an emergency exit door during mid-flight. Our Bill Churchwell has more on what that officer was telling reporters Monday. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories