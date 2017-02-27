Officers get slice of pizza, show support after server is fired for defamatory receipt

A group of Austin police officers showing their support after a server at Southside Flying Pizza was fired for insulting an officer. (Photo: Tony Plohetski, KVUE, Austin American-Statesman)

AUSTIN - After an employee with a popular Austin pizza restaurant was fired for giving a receipt with defamatory words on it to a police officer, a group of Austin cops showed up Monday afternoon for a slice of pizza and to show their support.

The Southside Flying Pizza employee was fired Saturday night after the police officer got a receipt with the word, "pig," and two curse words. A representative also said they are "tremendously sorry and deeply concerned." He also said they plan to donate $800 more to the Police Officers Memorial Foundation, bringing the total to $1,000. They had originally donated $200.

Monday afternoon, the business decided to hold a luncheon for law enforcement. Austin police officers and even Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody dropped by Southside Flying Pizza.

"They filled out the restaurant and that was very nice to see," said District Manager David Hatley.

He put the event together to show police they're appreciated.

Dropped by #southsidepizza where group of APD cops showing support after server fired for insulting officer. pic.twitter.com/WTTxxD24zu — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) February 27, 2017

"Officers have been eating at these different locations for years, and we don't want that to change," Union Vice President Andrew Romero said. "The community really needs to understand [that] if we feel this is a worthwhile business, and we're eating food then we should all try to move past this incident."

The manager said he was touched by the support.

"It's overwhelming," the Southside manager told Plohetski. "I didn't know it was going to be this many of them. I knew Officer Romero was going to come in and he said he was hoping a few other officers would come, but this is incredible."

Law enforcement said it's disappointing to see some community members lash out at the pizza joint. Instead, they advise learning more about the establishment and owners before judging.

Some of the staff hope the simple lunch will bridge new relationships and cement new ones.

"We can't exist without them, and they know better than anyone else what it's like to be judged harshly by the actions of one individual," Hatley said.

