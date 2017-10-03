KIII
Official grand opening for Calk-Wilson Elementary

Though classes have been in session for a few weeks Tuesday mark the official grand opening for Calk-Wilson Elementary.

The project took about year-and-a-half to complete. The school is located where the old Wilson Elementary used to stand. The campus combines both that school and the old Calk Elementary. 
 
In all the new school houses 753 students and 40 new classrooms. 
 

