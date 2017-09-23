Officials assess overturned boat leakage

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Aransas Pass continues to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey, including getting overturned boats out of the water.

But submerged boats pose an environmental threat that can only be seen underwater: fuel spillage.

The US Coast Guard is assisting the Texas General Land Office in cleaning up oil coming from overturned or submerged boats.

In Aransas Pass, a private contractor hired by the two groups set up an oil boom around two shrimp boats then dove deep to survey any damage.

"What that'll do is it'll keep it confined to one area for removal and recovery by local response organizations," says Bret Tindol with the US Coast Guard.

Tindol, a Marine Science Technician, has come to the Texas Coast from Mobile, Alabama to oversee operations like the one on Friday.

In a town where fishing is the most common hobby and owning a boat is almost mandatory, the Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office are trying to get boats right side up as soon as possible.

"The quicker it gets done the quicker the public can get back to normal and get back to their boats back to their normal way of life," says Tindol.

Aransas Pass is one of many towns along Texas Coast with harbors containing overturned boats, meaning several potential oil leaks. Tindol says Coast Guard teams are stationed throughout and will stay as long as it takes to assist in the clean-up.

They're also asking for people who have overturned boats to contact the Texas General Land Office Hurricane Harvey Hotline at (877) 458-9377.

