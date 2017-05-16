Officials break ground for new W.C. Andrews Elementary School

PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday morning in Portland as the Gregory-Portland Independent School District begins construction on the new W.C. Andrews Elementary School campus.

The replacement campus is being built thanks to a $117 million bond package that passed in May of 2015 with no increase to taxes. The total budget to construct the school is $20 million, according to GP Superintendent Dr. Paul Clore.

The new campus will replace the old 37-year-old campus at 1100 Lang Road. Officials said enrollment at W.C. Andrews reached 428 students during the 2016-17 school year, but the building was only designed to hold between 403-428 students.

