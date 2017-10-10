Officials looking for cause of apartment fire in Beeville

BEEVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The State Fire Marshall is working to determine what caused a major fire overnight Tuesday at an apartment complex in Beeville.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Lantana Apartments, right next to the high school in Beeville. Eight units were affected in all. The fire ended up destroying four apartment units and caused water and smoke damage in four others.

Now investigators are trying to figure out what caused the blaze.

The Beeville Fire Department called in a number of surrounding departments to help fight the blaze. Fire Chief Bill Burris said one of the biggest factors in getting the fire under control was the use of foam.

"The foam works great," Burris said. "We put it on the fire and it has molecules that just knock out the fire."

Fortunately no firefighters or residents were hurt, and the people who were forced out of their apartments have been placed at other units on the property.

Officials have called the State Fire Marshall from Austin to take a look at the scene and try to determine a cause.

