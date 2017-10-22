Oil and tar washes up on local beaches after barge fire

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - Oil and tar washing up on Mustang Island and Port Aransas beaches, after Friday morning's barge fire in the Gulf of Mexico.

Two crew members remain missing, while officials are trying to determine just how much oil leaked beach goers are concerned since it washed up so quickly.

Beach goers say it washed up quickly Saturday afternoon, now city and Coast Guard are monitoring and cleaning up take a look at this video from Sunday morning.

Nearly 60 Port Aransas city workers spent hours cleaning up what they could.

The Coast Guard says the oil and tar is washing up all the way from Mustang Island to Port Aransas city limits.

This all coming from the barge that caught fire Friday morning out in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Coast Guard just releasing this picture showing the extensive damage to the ship.

Officials say the barge was carrying 133,000 barrels of crude oil but the Coast Guard has not been able to determine how much of that leaked into the water and are continuing to monitor the situation with skimming vessels in the gulf.

But now that the oil has made it's way to popular beaches, both animals and beach goers are feeling the effects.

Paula Robinson, visiting the beach said, "It rolled up all at once and there was clumps everywhere it was getting all over people's legs and it was in the water sticking to us."

Because of that marine biologists and the coast guard will continue to take samples and work to clean up what they can along the shore.

Until a full contamination inspection can be done the Coast Guard is not allowing any inbound vessels into Port Aransas waters.

While they continue to monitor the oil in the waters, they have decided to call off the search for the two missing crew members.

