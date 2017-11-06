Oil cleanup completed after barge fire off Port Aransas jetties

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The oil cleanup effort following a massive barge fire that erupted on Oct. 23 about three miles off the Port Aransas jetties is complete, according to officials.

The fire resulted in the release of oil into the water. A cleanup effort was launched by the U.S. Coast Guard, Texas General Land Office and Bouchard Transportation.

3News was told that the oil that impacted the shorelines of Mustang Island has been removed and the area is back to normal.

