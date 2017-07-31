Oil spill training open house at TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Seeing and sharing new oil spill cleanup technologies was the theme of an open house today at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Students also had the chance to seek internships and jobs after graduation.

An industry film shows how a new electro magnetic boom works on an oil spill using magnetized particles and electrified booms. That was just one of the methods on display today for local industry representatives and college students at the National Spill Control School at the Island University.

Arden Warner, a physicist with National Science LLC, based in Chicago says, "One of the reasons I came is to tell the industry about technology under development for cleaning oil spills using electro magnetic principals and building hopefully one of the world's first electromagnetic booms."

Tony Wood, the director of the National Spill Control School at TAMUCC says, "These are environmental science, chemistry, geology majors who have been through hazmat training and oil spill response training. They're looking for opportunities to do one more step before they go out into the real job hunt."

Monday's school included the latest mobile cleanup equipment parked outside that shows some of the most common forms of cleanup gear.

Students, like Charles Judd who is graduating environmental sciences in just five days was glad to have the interaction with industry professionals, "Today I wanted to get just the experience. To see what's going on with people that are here who are operators, actually some pretty important people in that room right now. There's a lot of good things going on whether it's from the electromagnetic boom and flotation devices to just the microbiology and degrading biology of hydrocarbons."

This is the second annual oil spill response innovative technologies and industry day open house to be held at the school.

