Close Old water treatment plant in Calallen catches fire water plant fire Kiii Staff , KIII 11:00 PM. CST January 14, 2017 CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A fire broke out at a non-operational water treatment plant on Saturday. Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire. The building was empty, and there were no injuries. (© 2017 KIII)
