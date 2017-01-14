KIII
Old water treatment plant in Calallen catches fire

January 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A fire broke out at a non-operational water treatment plant on Saturday.
 
Corpus Christi Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire.
 
The building was empty, and there were no injuries.
 

