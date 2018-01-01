Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One dead in multiple vehicle accidents

One man is dead following a traffic accident along southbound Interstate 37 near State Highway 59 Monday night.

Troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety said at least five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

