One dead, two injured in Mathis shooting

MATHIS (KIII NEWS) - One man is dead and two others injured following a shooting in Mathis. The violence broke out around 5:30pm Tuesday afternoon.

We're told the initial shooting took place near Hoff's Convenience Store. Three victims later showed up in front of the Mathis Police Department. One of the three men was dead at the scene. The other two were transported to CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline.

Law enforcement officials are still trying to determine what sparked the violence.

© 2017 KIII-TV