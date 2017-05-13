One Fatality in Beeville Car Accident

BEE COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A head on collision in Beeville has left one dead and another badly burned. The accident happened on U.S. Route 181 and Old Charcoal Road around 5:30 A.M. Saturday morning. After the collision, both cars burst into flames.

DPS is investigating the collision and has not identified either victim. However, the individual with severe burns has been sent to a burn unit in San Antonio.

