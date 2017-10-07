One injured after crews sent out to fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire crews responded to a fire this happening around one in the afternoon.

This was at a building located on the 4700 block of West Way.

Two workers were inside the bulding.

One of the workers is a man who was later transported to the hospitial for minor injuries.

Fire crews were able to put this fire out in a quick manner.

