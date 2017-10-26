KIII
One killed in dump truck collision on State Highway 44

First responders were called out to the area of FM 1694 and State Highway 44 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a head-on collission claimed the life of at least one person.

KIII 5:30 PM. CDT October 26, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - First responders were called out to the area of FM 1694 and State Highway 44 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a head-on collision claimed the life of at least one person.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the scene with the latest.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

