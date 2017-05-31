One man injured in drive-by shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 9:15pm Wednesday night. It took place in the 5900 block of O'Brian Drive - that's near Weber and Holly Road. Police say one person was shot in the leg. They tell us the victim was treated at the scene and was not taken to the hospital. Bullets also hit a home and car. CCPD investigators are still gathering information. So far no suspect description is known.

