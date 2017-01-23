One person killed in multi-vehicle accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One person was killed Monday evening in a multi-vehicle accident in the Calallen area. The accident happened just after 5:30pm on the northbound side of Highway 37 near Callicoate Road.

Police believe a Dodge pickup failed to slow down as traffic began to backup. Officers say the truck was traveling too fast for conditions when it collided with a red car in front of it. A male passenger in the backseat of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

That initial collision triggered a chain reaction accident involving four other vehicles.

