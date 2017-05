CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man is recovering from a serious stab wound he received early Monday morning in the 2900 block of David Street, near Crosstown and Baldwin Boulevard.

Police said the 45-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach by his fiancee's ex-boyfriend after the ex-boyfriend confronted the two. The victim is expected to be okay.

