One shot after fight breaks out over fruit

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that happened Saturday.

A 50-year-old man was shot and a man in his 80s was hit in the head after they got into an argument with a man in his 30s over fruit distribution.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital along with the man who was struck in the head.

Witnesses are not being cooperative with police when it comes to details of the incident.

Investigators said they're still looking for the shooter, he's described as a Hispanic man in his 30s.

If you have any information on this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

© 2017 KIII-TV